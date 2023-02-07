Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:26 AM

Man found guilty of intoxicated manslaughter in death of mother, 6-year-old boy

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man accused of killing a mother and son in a wrong-way crash on Loop 375 has been found guilty on two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated vehicular assault.

Juan Martinez, 73, killed 25-year-old Elide Garcia and her 6-year-old son in December 2019 when he drove the wrong way on the border highway while intoxicated.

The punishment phase of the trial is next.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content