Man found guilty of intoxicated manslaughter in death of mother, 6-year-old boy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man accused of killing a mother and son in a wrong-way crash on Loop 375 has been found guilty on two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated vehicular assault.

Juan Martinez, 73, killed 25-year-old Elide Garcia and her 6-year-old son in December 2019 when he drove the wrong way on the border highway while intoxicated.

The punishment phase of the trial is next.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.