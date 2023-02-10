El Paso Police Department receives body cameras

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The body cameras for the El Paso Police Department have started to arrive.

Back in March 2021, El Paso City Council approved using $6.6 million from the American Rescue Plan to purchase a Digital Video Recording System.

The system includes 700 body-worn cameras and 410 mobile video recorders.

Funding from an appropriation bill will also help advance the City's Body-Warn Camera Program.

El Paso County Commissioner Carlos Leon told ABC-7, body cameras are important for police officers and the public.

Commissioner Leon was part of the El Paso Police Department for 30 years.