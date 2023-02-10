Skip to Content
News
By
today at 11:16 AM
Published 12:01 PM

El Paso Police Department receives body cameras

El Paso Police Department in central El Paso
KVIA
El Paso Police Department in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The body cameras for the El Paso Police Department have started to arrive.

Back in March 2021, El Paso City Council approved using $6.6 million from the American Rescue Plan to purchase a Digital Video Recording System.

The system includes 700 body-worn cameras and 410 mobile video recorders.

Funding from an appropriation bill will also help advance the City's Body-Warn Camera Program.

El Paso County Commissioner Carlos Leon told ABC-7, body cameras are important for police officers and the public.

Commissioner Leon was part of the El Paso Police Department for 30 years.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content