South-Central El Paso bar temporarily shut down; officials say nothing meaningful done to curb violence, illegal activity

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A south-central El Paso bar is being temporarily shut down due to repeated criminal activity, according to the El Paso county attorney.

According to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Cantina Cazadores has had repeated violations, including continuous criminal activity, failure to report police activity as required by the TABC, allowing minors to drink, the sale of narcotics, and violent criminal activity.

According to the county attorney, the criminal conduct and violations were brought to the owner's attention, and the owner has not taken any meaningful action to stop the criminal activity or follow TABC rules.

The county attorney's office says the defendants have shown resistance to help law enforcement to abate the nuisances and instead have employed staff that seels drugs and failed to provide diligent security.

