1 in 10 rape victims in U.S. are men

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is looking into how sexual assault impacts men following revelations contained in a New Mexico State University police report detailing allegations of hazing which included sexual assault.

The NSMU police report revealed one NMSU men's basketball player was 'hazed' in the men's locker room at the Pan American Center by three other team members.

The victim said this behavior had been going on for six months. He said he felt he had no other choice but to let this continue because he was outnumbered.

The victim also told NMSU police when he was sexually assaulted; it would typically happen in front of the entire team.

According to a 2022 report from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, 2.78 million men in the United States have been victims of attempted or completed rape since 1998.

Statistics by RAIN show 1 out of 10 rape victims are men.

The study also indicates men who are college students are approximately 5 times more likely than non-students to be a victim of rape or sexual assault.