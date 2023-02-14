El Paso teen found with a total of 192 prescription pills, marijuana and THC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 17-year-old was found with a total of 192 prescription pills, almost 2.5 ounces of marijuana, and 12.5 grams of THC after Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office smelled a strong odor of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Brianna Gonzalez was pulled over on the 14500 block of Las Colonias for speeding, where she was found with the illegal substances. The prescription pills included Adderall, Clonazepam and Trazodone.

Gonzalez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 3 and Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 2. Her bonds total $3,000.