NMSU coach Greg Heiar fired amid hazing investigation

UPDATE (5:11 p.m.) ABC-7 just learned that NMSU men's basketball head coach Greg Heiar has been fired, according to an NMSU spokesperson.

A news conference with NMSU officials will be held Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu issued a statement to the NMSU community, saying, "Earlier today, I made the decision to terminate men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar. Director of Athletics Mario Moccia informed him of my decision this afternoon. This comes after learning of hazing allegations involving student-athletes on our men’s basketball team.

As I’ve stated previously, hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions. I am committed to the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community, as well as to the integrity of our university.

Through an expansive review and full investigation, we will work to ensure we fully understand what happened here, and that those found responsible are held accountable. We will also ensure that support systems are in place to prevent this from happening again.

Any further decisions regarding the remainder of the coaching staff will be made after additional investigations are concluded."

ABC-7 has learned that the decision of the rest of Heiar's coaching staff will come soon but probably not on Wednesday.

Meanwhile sources also confirmed to ABC-7 that Athletic Director Mario Moccia's position within the school was discussed in the board of regents meetings on Tuesday. A spokesperson has told ABC-7 that Moccia's job as AD is safe and he will be at Wednesday's press conference.

At this stage we don't know if Heiar was fired without pay.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) — NMSU Police continue to probe an alleged hazing incident on the Aggie basketball team.

A player alleges three of his teammates held him down in the men’s locker room and Pan American Center on multiple occasions. The victim tells police the suspects took off his pants and hit him in the buttocks. He said they also grabbed his genitals and that it happened in front of other players.

The men’s basketball program has been suspended due to the allegations.

The university held a board of regents meeting this morning and will have another one this evening. We don’t know if the hazing will be part of the discussion, but we will follow up and let you know.