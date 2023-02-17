Horizon City man faces 20 years in prison for defrauding employer of nearly $10 million

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Horizon City man is facing up to 20 years in prison and must pay back nearly $10 million dollars after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to court documents.

Federal officials say 41-year-old Ricardo Robles created numerous sham companies in 2010 to buy goods from suppliers, then would inflate the prices with his co-conspirators. Officials say Robles would purchase the goods on his employer's behalf, then divert portions of those payments to his personal bank accounts.

Robles plead guilty Tuesday. His sentencing date is tentatively set for May 30.