Gun safety instructor reacts to bystander stopping Cielo Vista shooter

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans are reacting to new details Friday of an armed bystander stopping the 16-year-old who shot and killed 17-year-old Angeles Zaragoza at Cielo Vista Mall on Wednesday. The bystander had been armed and police say he shot the 16-year-old to stop him.

"I assume he feared for his life when this 16-year-old was running at him and the others in that crowd with a gun after he just seen the guy shoot some people," said certified gun safety instructor Tom Fenton.

32-year-old bystander Emanuel Duran has a license to carry. Police say the gun was pointed in his direction.

"It shows there was a direct, potentially lethal threat. And in such a case, then shooting, defensive shooting is justified in Texas," said Fenton, "I would think the fact that they have not charged this guy, and I wonder if they confiscated his weapon, suggests to me that it's unlikely that he's gonna face criminal prosecution."