Las Cruces Police investigating car-jacking

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) --Las Cruces Police are searching for an armed suspect they say took a man's car in broad daylight.

It happened at 2 p.m. Sunday as the victim was parked in a popular shopping mall.

The victim tells police the suspect pointed a gun at him and forced him out of the car while his dog was in the back seat. Before he knew it, the suspect took both the car and the dog and peeled out of the parking lot.

Police did recover the stolen vehicle and the dog, but need your help finding the suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Las Cruces Police at 575-526-0795.

