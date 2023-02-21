More people can now visit Fort Bliss with new visitor program

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- If you want to visit Fort Bliss, you no longer need to be sponsored by a service member, according to officials. Now, you just need to register once to gain access to the post for three years.

The change comes with Fort Bliss' implementation of its new Community Access Pass Program, which requires a real I.D. to register. Participants will use that same I.D. to scan in every time they visit.

Entry access is at the Buffalo Soldier Gate, open 24/7, or the Chaffee Gate, open Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials say registration only takes about 10 minutes, and all you need to bring is your real I.D. Once you successfully pass a criminal history background check and take a photo, you'll have access for the next three years. They also suggest getting your pass at the Buffalo Soldier Gate after hours to avoid lines.

According to officials, new vetting capabilities allow safer and easier access to post.

For more information, you can visit http://home.army.mil/…/about/Garrison/DES/gate-information.