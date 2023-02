EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The winner of ABC-7's Holiday Photo Contest is now competing to become America's Favorite Pet.

Owner Elizabeth Castaneda says that when her dog Olaf won ABC-7's contest, she was inspired to enter him in a nationwide competition. The winner of America's Favorite Pet not only gets that title but a feature in Dogster Magazine and $5,000, too.

