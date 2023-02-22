Skip to Content
Man accused of stabbing one person, assaulting another at Fabens home in separate incidents

El Paso County Sheriff

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies say a man stabbed a victim multiple times in the back and face at a Fabens home on Monday.

Deputies say their investigation revealed 25-year-old Nathaniel Archuleta had assaulted another person at the same home earlier in the day.

According to jail records, Archuleta is charged with assault causing bodily injury. Deputies say he was rebooked on burglary of habitation.

His bond is set at $50,000.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

