Experts warn about dangers of self-harm, and share resources available to help

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Emergence health network of El Paso is encouraging the public to learn more about self-harm and the help that is available to them.

According to studies from the journal of the American Board of Family Medicine, nearly 4 percent of Americans cause injuries to themselves, many of them being college students.

The emergency health network says self-injury can also be a way for people to have control over their bodies when they can’t control anything else in their lives.

They say conversations about the topic may be hard, but are important to have.

"Being open and honest about the conversations, about 'hey, I noticed this,' or 'hey, I saw this little scratch on your arm,' or anything that looks out of place is really important for families to start having" said Celeste Nevarez, chief of clinical services for Emergence Health Network.

If you or someone you know needs to talk to a therapist you can call Emergence at 915-342-2464.