Las Cruces police arrest carjacking suspect

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- -- Police in Las Cruces have arrested a man they say robbed someone at gunpoint outside a popular shopping mall, before fleeing with the victim's vehicle and dog that was in the back seat.

The crime happened on February 19 outside the Ross and Marshalls along Lohman Avenue. Police say the suspect, 39-year-old Sergio Ivan Rodriguez, approached a man as he sat in his car in the parking lot. He pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his vehicle. Police said Rodriguez peeled out of the parking lot before the victim could recover his dog in the back seat. Police later arrested Rodriguez and recovered both the vehicle and the dog.

Rodriguez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center. He faces an armed robbery charge and is being held without bond.