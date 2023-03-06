Skip to Content
Number of El Pasoans getting summoned for jury duty continues to increase

Liberty Hall
KVIA
Liberty Hall

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The number of El Pasoans getting summoned for jury duty is increasing.

According to court officials, in February 2022, 3,795 people were summoned for jury duty.

Just last month, 14,145 people were summoned.

In March 2020, the El Paso Council of Judges announced all jury trials were halted in the county's district courts, and jury duty was suspended to help combat the COVID pandemic.

According to court officials, the number of jury summons has been increasing since 2021.

Michael Cuccaro, the executive director of the El Paso Council of Judges, said, "The increase in the number of jury summons is an indicator that the courts and the entire justice system is at work for the public."

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

