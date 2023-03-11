New uniforms for El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas -- If you live in El Paso, you'll want to look out for the new appearance of the County's Sheriff's Department.

That's right: The department recently got new uniforms, changing from the grey color they've been sporting since the early 1990s to all black.

The change comes not as a choice, but is nevertheless widely welcomed by deputies.

"You got to remember, this isn't just a shirt. This is the professional image of a well respected agency in El Paso County," said Commander of the Patrol Division, Ryan Urrutia.

Others weighing in, saying the shirt is an improvement from the old ones.

"I feel great. It's comfortable. It's flexible. A little bit flexible. It's breathable," said Deputy Julio Parra. "The heat, you don't feel it as much."

Commander Uruutia said the department learned from their manufacturer that black is not actually the hottest color, and the fabric plays a big factor in how much heat it attracts. He also said each deputy was issued a long-sleeve and short-sleeve to choose between as they please.