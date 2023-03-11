Two people sent to the hospital following a crash in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday night following a serious crash in east El Paso.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Airport Rd. and Airway Blvd just before 8:30 p.m.

According to first responders, one person suffered serious injuries. Another person suffered minor injuries.

Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.