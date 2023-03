EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officials confirmed one person was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing Sunday afternoon.

According to first responders, the victim suffered serious injuries.

Officials told ABC-7, the stabbing occurred at 11701 Gateway West in East El Paso around 6:20 p.m.

Police were not able to provide any other details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.