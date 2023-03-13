Congresswoman Escobar responds to death of Army veteran outside El Paso VA Medical Center

EL PASO, Texas(KVIA) - U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar tells ABC-7 that her office responded immediately last month, when they heard of the death of Army Veteran Rob Renz, outside the El Paso VA Medical Center. Escobar, whose district includes El Paso, expressed her condolences, adding that she doesn't have anything that she can share publicly about the investigation.

Mr. Renz was a military veteran who died on January 10 after visiting the El Paso VA Medical Center. ABC-7 was told Renz was experiencing a mental health crisis and did not get the help he needed. He died by suicide.

Renz's death sparked an outcry from many in the community, who wanted to know how something like this could have happened. ABC-7 is committed to getting those answers, and will be speaking to influential members of the community and elected officials on our ongoing series, "Be Mindful."