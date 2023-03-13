EPPD, Crime Stoppers asking for tips after a woman was seriously injured in shooting by a group of men

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman was seriously injured in a shooting by a group of men, after the group was kicked out of a club, according to Crime Stoppers of El Paso. The organization, along with the El Paso Police Department, is asking for your help in finding those involved in this week's Crime of the Week.

Crime Stoppers said in a release that the group of men was kicked out of Sombrillas Restaurant and Grill at 1700 N. Zaragoza shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March 5.

The men allegedly were involved in a fight with another group outside of the bar and left in a truck, but returned moments later to the front of the bar. Crime Stoppers said someone in the back of the truck fired multiple shots toward the front of the bar, hitting and seriously injuring a woman.

The men drove off in a dark-colored, four-door Chevrolet Silverado, 4x$ with custom rims, according to Crime Stoppers. Investigators said they believe the truck is between a 2007 and 2013 model, and that the shooter is a Hispanic male between the ages of 25 and 30, 5-foot-seven-inches, with a light complexion.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS), or can leave them online.

Tips will remain anonymous, and if they lead to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.