City of El Paso launches new COVID grant program for small businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The City of El Paso has partnered with Liftfund, a nonprofit small business lender, to launch a new COVID grant program that supports small businesses that were severely impacted by the pandemic.

The program has dedicated over $2 million in funding to support local small businesses and nonprofits with grants.

Eligible small businesses and nonprofits may receive $10,000 which can be used for business-related expenses, including payroll, working capital, business rent, inventory, supplies, equipment, and other operating costs.

The application is now open for submissions until May 31 or until funds are exhausted.

To apply and learn more, interested small business owners can visit here.