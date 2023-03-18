Police: rumor that “H” symbol on abandoned vehicles will prevent towing is false

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You may have noticed the letter "H" marked on cars seemingly abandoned on the sides of roads throughout the city. A rumor is circulating online that the "H" stands for hospital, and means the owner will come get it once they are released from the hospital; something police officials told ABC-7 is false.

"It might be prevalent in other areas," said Sgt. Robert Gomez of the El Paso Police Department. "But in El Paso, or in Texas, it really doesn't pertain to anything. If your car is disabled on the roadway, on the highway, and your have to go to the hospital, regardless of the marking you put on it if it's in traffic or causes a hazard we're going to tow it."

Gomez said they see rumors like this often on social media, and warn against believing them without verifying.

"If you see something that's strange, you know, double check it with a credible source. In other words, if it has to do with legal, or, the roadway, you know, Texas Department of Transportation's a good resource," said Gomez.

If you do find yourself stuck on the side of the road, you should call 911.