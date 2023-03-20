Outpouring of support following death of UTEP basketball legend Willie Cager

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former UTEP men's basketball player and 1966 national Champion Willie Cager died Sunday. Following his death, heartfelt tributes have been pouring in from the El Paso community.

UTEP basketball officials made the announcement of Cager's death Sunday. Cager was 81 at the time of his death.

Some remember Cager from the many UTEP basketball games he attended. Cager would cheer on the Miners from the sidelines.

One fan on Facebook said, "Loved seeing him support the Miners at the games."

After graduating from Texas Western College, Cager would devote his life to children of the Borderland.

He also launched the Willie Cager Foundation that helped teach at-risk children education, leadership and sportsmanship.

"An amazing person, a mentor to all youths and our families, and always giving from his heart."

Another fan wrote, "Thank you for all you did for the UTEP Miners Basketball program. And more so, thank you for all you did for the El Paso community youth."

"Such a good man with a great heart," another fan said.

Cager was a member of the 1966 Texas Western College team that was made up of an all-Black starting lineup.

The team defeated Kentucky and won the 1966 NCAA Championship.

"Thank you for all your and your teammates endured in the interest of equality and social justice. You will be remembered always," wrote another fan.

One fan said, "Beautiful soul. Truly cared about the youth of El Paso and encouraged them to "make a plan" for their futures."