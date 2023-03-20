Paso del Sur organization speaking before the El Paso County commissioners about Duranguito restoration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Representatives from the Paso del Sur organization are presenting to County Commissioners Monday morning about restoring and reactivating the Duranguito neighborhood.

The Duranguito area has long been a source of debate in El Paso, with preservationists wanting to maintain the historical integrity of the area while others want it redeveloped. The historic neighborhood is located in the greater Union Plaza district on the south side of downtown El Paso.

It is considered to be one of the oldest neighborhoods in El Paso.