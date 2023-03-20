Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 12:02 PM

Paso del Sur organization speaking before the El Paso County commissioners about Duranguito restoration

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Representatives from the Paso del Sur organization are presenting to County Commissioners Monday morning about restoring and reactivating the Duranguito neighborhood.

The Duranguito area has long been a source of debate in El Paso, with preservationists wanting to maintain the historical integrity of the area while others want it redeveloped. The historic neighborhood is located in the greater Union Plaza district on the south side of downtown El Paso.

It is considered to be one of the oldest neighborhoods in El Paso.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content