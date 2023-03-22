Congressman Gonzales calls meeting with Mexico’s president productive, pushes back on immigration being “orderly”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) is calling his recent bicameral trip to Mexico City to meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador productive.

Representative Gonzalez, whose district stretches between a portion of El Paso and San Antonio, described the meeting as a four-hour discussion with fruitful dialogue. Gonzales joined a bipartisan delegation from both the Senate and the House.

He addressed the concerns of bringing home Americans missing in Mexico, releasing water restrictions on the Mexican side to bring water to the lower valley in El Paso, and the migrant crisis.

Representative Gonzales said Mexico's tourist visas are being misused to allow many to come to Juarez and attempt to enter the U.S.

Gonzales also said he pushed back when the discussion turned to how the migration numbers have decreased and the process has become more orderly. Gonzales said there's no better proof of than the recent attempt by a large group of Venezuelens to storm the Paso Del Norte bridge in downtown El Paso.