New regional command will offer shorter police response times in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A $39 million project that was approved by voters in 2019 is finally underway in far east El Paso, and officials say it will create shorter wait times for police response.

A new regional command is being built near the intersection of Tim Foster and Pebble Hills, and will serve Districts 5 and 6 as well as the area south of District 6, according to District 5 Representative Isabel Salcido.

Currently, the closest police station is on Lee Trevino and Pebble Hills, and officials said police response times are about 35 to 45 minutes.

"I think we'll all feel safer, like, to just know it'll be a call away. And it'll be faster, instead of waiting or be on hold. So it'll be way safer, 100 percent," said far east El Paso resident Ava Chavira.

The center will include multiple amenities, including a community room where the public can visit.

"That's going to allow the citizens to come and be able to join in and meet other neighbors, but more importantly to also have a presence here with our police officers," said Representative Salcido.

Construction of the project is currently about 40% complete. It is expected to be finished in the Spring of 2024.