New technology to help detect narcotics coming to Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new non-intrusive inspection system will soon be installed at the Bridge of the Americas International crossing.

The low energy portal (LEP) scanning system will be placed in the passenger vehicle queuing areas and scan vehicles.

According to CBP officials, the new technology helps enhance border security and will not impact traffic flows or wait times.

Additionally, the system will also help detect narcotics.

“The LEP system will scan arriving traffic, and the imagery generated will be used by CBP to identify potential threats in a timely and efficient manner,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio.

In 2020, Congress appropriated $59 million for Customs and Border Protection to install these non-intrusive inspection systems.

CBP will also place the new system at the Ysleta, Santa Teresa, Fort Hancock, Tornillo and Presidio crossings.