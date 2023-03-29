New Mexico adopts ‘roasted green Chile’ as state aroma

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The state of New Mexico officially has a new aroma! It's roasted green chile.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the legislation at Monte Vista Elementary School in Las Cruces, surrounded by the 5th Graders who inspired the legislation.

It all started months ago when State Senator William Soules visited the students at Monte Vista Elementary School. He said they were talking about the state of New Mexico and things that make it unique, like the yucca as the state flower or the roadrunner as the state bird. So what about a state smell or aroma? The smell of roasting chile draws people to parking lots across New Mexico every fall.

Soules said that's when state bill 188 was born. The kids petitioned lawmakers with the help of senator Soules. And in January, the bill passed the state senate. Then came the house of representatives, who voted unanimously in favor of the bill.

And then Tuesday, Governor Lujan Grisham put pen to paper and made it a law.