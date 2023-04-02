Man who shot a Sunland Park police officer identified

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has learned the identity of the man who shot a Sunland Park police officer who was responding to a domestic violence call in Santa Teresa Saturday.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Tony Gomez was arrested on over a dozen charges, including abuse of a child, kidnapping, and attempted murder.

Witnesses told ABC-7 Gomez opened fire, shooting around 50 rounds with an assault rifle, and shooting the police officer before retreating into his home, resulting in a multiple-agency response.

New Mexico State Police said in a tweet the officer was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said Gomez surrendered to authorities after spending about 45 minutes inside his home.