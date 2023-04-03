Canadian company to shut down part of its El Paso operation, workers to be laid off

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Canadian company is shutting down part of its El Paso Operation and laying off workers as it moves production to Mexico.

The Woodbridge Group is closing their lamination and external testing facility in northeast El Paso by October 1.

The Texas Workforce Commission said 53 employees will be laid off.

The company told ABC-7 the move is to make sure their manufacturing facilities are close to customer's manufacturing locations. They also said that affected employees will be moved to other jobs in their other El Paso plant, or the company will help those employees find work elsewhere.

Layoffs are expected to begin May 2.