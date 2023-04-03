Diabetes drug ‘Ozempic’ making waves across the U.S. as weight loss miracle; but causing concerns among those with eating disorders

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The anti-diabetic medication Ozempic, used to treat type 2 diabetes has been gaining popularity over the last couple of years, for its ability to aid in weight loss.

While this is good news for those who need to reduce their body weight for health reasons, some doctors say they're concerned that Ozempic and other weight loss drugs may be triggering to those with eating disorders and don't send the right messages about body positivity.

ABC-7 is speaking with experts in El Paso about the impact weight loss drugs may have on people's psychology and will have an update shortly.