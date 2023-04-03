Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:42 AM

Diabetes drug ‘Ozempic’ making waves across the U.S. as weight loss miracle; but causing concerns among those with eating disorders

Novo Nordisk

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The anti-diabetic medication Ozempic, used to treat type 2 diabetes has been gaining popularity over the last couple of years, for its ability to aid in weight loss.

While this is good news for those who need to reduce their body weight for health reasons, some doctors say they're concerned that Ozempic and other weight loss drugs may be triggering to those with eating disorders and don't send the right messages about body positivity.

ABC-7 is speaking with experts in El Paso about the impact weight loss drugs may have on people's psychology and will have an update shortly.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content