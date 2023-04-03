GoFundMe set up for man who died in aircraft crash near Santa Teresa Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- New Mexico State Police say one person died in an aircraft crash Saturday morning near the airport in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

A GoFundMe fundraiser says the man involved in the crash was Lee Boone, a devoted husband and father.

According to the fundraiser, Lee was an adventurer at heart who soared through the air, rode the wind through the water and will be remembered as someone who followed his dreams and inspired others to do the same.

The account says Lee flew many aircraft and was described as a master of the air.

Funds raised will be donated to his family for funeral services.

The FAA is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

