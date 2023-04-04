Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:43 PM

El Paso raffle for Jeep to help support TTUHSC student scholarships

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans have an opportunity to win a 2022 Raider Red four-wheel drive Jeep Gladiator Overland pickup truck valued at $56,900 - while helping support scholarships for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso students.

The raffle is organized by TTUHSC and Casa Auto Group. Individual tickets are $100 - three tickets are $275, and six tickets are $500.

The raffle will last Tuesday, April 4 through July 31 2023.

Tickets are available on The Paso Del Norte Community Foundation's website.

Article Topic Follows: News

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content