El Paso raffle for Jeep to help support TTUHSC student scholarships

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans have an opportunity to win a 2022 Raider Red four-wheel drive Jeep Gladiator Overland pickup truck valued at $56,900 - while helping support scholarships for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso students.

The raffle is organized by TTUHSC and Casa Auto Group. Individual tickets are $100 - three tickets are $275, and six tickets are $500.

The raffle will last Tuesday, April 4 through July 31 2023.

Tickets are available on The Paso Del Norte Community Foundation's website.