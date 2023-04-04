Hiker rescue at Organ Mountains highlights precautions you should take

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - (KVIA) In the Organ Mountains near Las Cruces, a woman in her mid-20s was rescued on Sunday after injuring her ankle on the Aguirre Springs Pine Tree Loop. This incident marks the second rescue operation in the area within two weeks. As temperatures rise and outdoor activities become more popular, following safety tips is essential to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

The City of Las Cruces recommends that hikers know their capabilities and the terrain, plan carefully, and avoid venturing alone. Additionally, hikers should follow all signage and established trails, carry a charged phone and power bank, bring a flashlight with extra batteries, and have enough water and food for the trek.

Dressing appropriately for the weather, wearing suitable hiking shoes, and being aware of changing weather conditions, wind, flash floods, and wildlife are also crucial. Drivers should ensure their vehicles are in good condition for the terrain, stay on developed roads, and properly wear seatbelts or harnesses.

It's important to dispose of waste properly by following the “Pack it In – Pack it Out” motto and to inform a friend or relative about your plans, including your expected return time. Contact authorities if you haven't returned by the designated time.

By taking proper precautions and preparing adequately, hikers can ensure their outdoor activities are safe and enjoyable.