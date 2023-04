EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans could be rewarded up to $5,000 for information leading to finding stash houses, pill press operations, and meth conversion labs.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said their goal is to combat crimes crossing the border, including stopping human trafficking attempts, drug smuggling and the smuggling of people.

If you have tips you can submit them here or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)