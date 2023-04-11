Missing woman found dead in Red Sands, murder investigation underway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police say they have located the body of 32-year-old woman Michelle Morales-Nakaza who was reported missing in late March.

Police say her remains were found in the east El Paso County area known as Red Sands.

Authorities said a murder investigation is now underway.

Morales-Nakaza was was seen on March 27th near the 12000 block of Edgemere, she was reported missing on March 31st.

According El Paso, a Hispanic male possibly picked her in a white Toyota Camry that night.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.