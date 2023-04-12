Police identify man arrested in shooting involving officer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – El Paso Police have identified the man arrested following a domestic disturbance call on Tuesday that ended with an officer firing its weapon.

Police say they were called to a family violence call on the 4100 block of Altura in central El Paso Tuesday morning. Two people in the house told officers 31-year-old John Moses Franco had threatened them with a knife.

According to police a 68-year-old man suffered a head injury caused by Franco. The second victim was a 61-year-old woman.

Police say officers found Franco outside the home holding a knife, officers asked him to put the knife down.

According to investigators, Franco advanced toward the officers with the knife, one fired a shot that missed Franco, while a second officer used a bean bag round that hit Franco causing him to drop the knife.

Franco was taken to the hospital and arrested.

He now faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two charges of aggravated assault on a public servant.