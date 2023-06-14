Las Cruces Police ask for community’s help in hit-and-run crash

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police is asking the community for help in identifying the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old man severely injured.

It happened on the northbound lanes near 755 S. Telshor Blvd. on Saturday, June 10th, shortly after 10 p.m.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Traffic Investigators believe he was struck by a white four-door sedan with a black bumper. The vehicle driver of the car failed to render aid to the victim.

Officials say the vehicle likely has damage to the front-end and hood.

Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Doña Ana County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps police locate the vehicle or identify the driver.

They ask that you call Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Doña County where tips can be made anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or you can provide tips through Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, "P3 TIPS."