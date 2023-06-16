New Mexico Lavender farm opening this weekend

TULAROSA, New Mexico - Cotton, chile and alfalfa fields are common here in the desert southwest…but a lavender field is something a little less commonplace.

Good Morning El Paso’s Hillary Floren and her family have dedicated the past few years to planting and caring for their own lavender farm in Tularosa, New Mexico. The fields are in full splendor this time of year.

Each of the 3,000 plants were put in the ground by hand, all of the weeding as well. Hillary and her husband Tom say starting a farm has been a learning experience that the entire family has embraced.

They have 5 children, Shea, Gabby, Katie, Belle and Presley. They range in age from 10 to 22, but each of them are familiar with the mantra, “work hard, play hard.” They are also proud of the result of their work - a purple field visitors flock to pick their own bushels.

Presley, the youngest, serves up fresh squeezed lemonade and kettle corn.

An irreplaceable part of the farm? They're next door neighbor Derrell Green, who has become like family. He helps with watering during the work week when the family is in El Paso, and gives invaluable farming advice.

Hillary credits the New Mexico Department of Agriculture for teaching them about agri-tourism.

“The idea is to open our farm to others so they can come and see what it is we do, and enjoy spending time in the beauty of nature with their own families," Hillary said. “We’re also excited to be working with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, an arm of the USDA, with soul and water conservation.

Her husband Tom enjoys educating people about the benefits of lavender. It has medicinal uses, and stars in their line of skincare products and CBD pain cream. Those products are also available at the farm, farmer's markets throughout the borderland, and online at lavenderx.com.

The lavender is in full bloom and the farm is open this Saturday and Sunday for a you-pick event. Ticket information can be found online at florenfamilyfarms.com.

Floren Family Farms is about an hour and 40 minute drive from El Paso.