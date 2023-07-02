Fireworks for the Fourth: how to stay safe while celebrating Independence Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fireworks are fun, but they can also be very dangerous. Each year, Americans hear about a Fourth of July Celebration gone wrong. This year, ABC-7 is bringing you tips on how to stay safe on Independence Day.

Rey Simental is a co-owner of Firework Freddy, a business currently operating out of Far East El Paso.

"We both love fireworks and we both like the American tradition of fireworks and it's really American of us to celebrate this holiday," said Simental of he and his fellow co-owner. However, he warns of the dangers.

"There's a little precaution always," he said. "Make sure you're reading the labels, the caution labels that tells you exactly what to do. But to be extra cautious, always have a bucket of water nearby, always have a fire extinguisher."

Simental also spoke on vulnerable groups.

"Make sure to always please, 100 percent, always supervise kids. If they're going to... if you're going to let them light them, please guide them, walk with them and run back with them," he said. "For your dog... I have dogs myself. I put them to sleep or I keep them indoors."

And in El Paso, one of the biggest concerns when it comes to fireworks is brush fires.

"The best thing to stay away from is dry weeds," said Simental. "Make sure you're a safe distance. I mean, I know like my follow up radius when I let a firework get to be at least like about 50 feet away from anything that can catch fire."