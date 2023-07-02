Students certify in I.T. through summer camp

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- While many teenagers spend their summer taking a break from school, some students are getting ahead of their peers by participating at the I.T. Fundamentals CTE Summer Camp.

This 96-hour training program lasting 4 weeks prepared these teens for the opportunity to test for the CompTIA IT Fundamentals lifetime certification. A qualification that would allow them to determine if Information Technology is the right career path for them.

While this program taught various concepts regarding Information Technology, the students learned other different skills including communication.

"We talked a little about resume building. We talked about social networking. We talked about getting them outside of their shell. It's very important that they get there and talk to people." Said Daniel Barlow, Director of Technology for the Language Acquisition Research Foundation.

Brought together for their interest in technology these students obtained new skills and made memories along the way.

"I did learn how to talk and interact with people a little bit better here, which definitely does help a lot. Made a couple of friends." Said Evan Bladow, a student taking part in the summer camp.