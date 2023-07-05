Federal sentencing hearing for El Paso Walmart shooter begins Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Starting Wednesday, July 5, the federal sentencing hearing for Cielo Vista Walmart shooter, Patrick Crusius, begins.

Crusius pleaded guilty to federal murder and hate crime charges in February.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Crusius will receive 90 consecutive life sentences for killing 23 people and injuring 22 others at the Cielo Vista Walmart nearly four years ago.

Impact statements begin at 9 a.m. The federal sentencing is expected to last several days, cameras will not be allowed inside the courtroom.

The date of Wednesday's hearing was previously pushed back almost a week after both the prosecutors and Crusius' defense attorneys requested it, citing logistical issues.

The sentencing hearing is the final step of the federal case against Crusius.

In the state's case, Crusius still faces capital murder charges.

The El Paso District Attorney says the state will continue to seek the death penalty.

