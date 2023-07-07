Following sentencing, mental health responders encourage all El Pasoans to find support

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With the sentencing of Patrick Crusius, experts in the Borderland predict a troubling few days of mental health for many.

Emergence Health Network tells ABC-7 that on the anniversaries of the Walmart shooting, they often see an increase in cases. Mental health professionals in the area are preparing for an uptick in cases following this latest development in the case.

Emergence has a hotline with specialists standing by ready to help. You can reach them by dialing 915-779-1800. 988, the National Crisis and Suicide Lifeline, is available by phone, text or message through their website.

The Crisis Intervention Team of Emergence has been supporting the community since the incident took place. Their trained specialists respond to a number of police and sheriff's office calls, providing support to those impacted -- who might need someone to talk to, or a way to find the correct care for their trauma.

CIT responded to the shooting, supplying immediate and continuing support to the community. While CIT specialists are often working side by side with officers, their goal is to make sure that people obtain the correct help they need.

Their goal is to deescalate situations, and to support people affected by a critical incident. They tell me that talking to someone, asking for help -- and finding support -- are keys to keeping yourself mentally healthy during trying times like the trial.

Avery Martinez is the Be Mindful Reporter for ABC-7, supported in part by Report for America. RFA helps provide reporters for under-covered topics across the country.