Mother of toddler who drowned files lawsuit against the city for $1 Million

today at 10:33 AM
Published 7:29 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--- The mother of the 3-year-old who died after drowning at a city water park is taking legal action.

Court documents state the mother, Jessica Weaver is suing the city, Destination El Paso and the company that runs the park ASM Global. She is suing for a total of $1 million.

Court documents state the amount of compensation will be used for medical costs, funeral and burial expenses of her son, and other damages.

The lawsuit claims the city was holding a “soft opening” for the new Camp Cohen Water Park, and showed a lack of concern to ensure guests were safe. The lawsuit also claims the city showed its lack of concern through a job posting seeking applicants 16 or older with experience not being a requirement.

According to court documents, Weaver demands a jury trial.

The drowning happened at Camp Cohen Water Park in the Northeast on Saturday, May 13th just after 5 p.m.

The little boy was pulled from the water and later died in the hospital.

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

Author Profile Photo

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

