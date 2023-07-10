El Paso Sheriff deputies arrest man accused of killing 16-year-old in 2021 drunk driving crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested Alvaro Castaneda June 30 in connection with a 2021 crash that killed a 16-year-old.

Officials charged Castaneda with intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter, intoxication assault, and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The crash happened on October 24, 2021 when Castaneda was driving on the 1200 block of South Fabens Carlsbad Road when his car rolled over, ejecting four passengers. One of the passengers, an unidentified 16-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Castaneda was injured in the crash, but survived.

Investigators believe Castaneda was intoxicated and speeding when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

Deputies booked Castaneda into the El Paso County Jail.