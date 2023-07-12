El Paso Police arrest one of their own on domestic assault charge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso Police Officer is charged with a domestic abuse charge.

Joshua Anthony Gallardo is accused of trying to strangle a 28-year-old woman just after 1:30 a.m. July 9, 2023.

Officers responded to the intersection of Firehouse Drive and Montwood Drive in East El Paso on a family violence call.

Gallardo, who the department describes as a 2-year and 10-month veteran of the force, and the woman had just left a bar when officials say Gallardo started to hit and choke the victim.

People passing by on the street intervened and kept hold of Gallardo until officers showed up.

Special Investigative Unit officers booked Gallardo into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $7,500 bond.

Officials placed him on administrative duty.