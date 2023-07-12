Police respond to ‘Deadly Conduct’ in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police officers responded to a 'deadly conduct' call in Central El Paso, early Wednesday morning.

The call came in past 2:30 am at the 4500 Blanco Avenue, according to a police spokesperson.

Three people were injured. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Gang unit investigators have taken over the investigation.

A call was also made about a hit-and-run on I-10 and Geronimo Dr.

It is unknown at this time if the incident at Blanco avenue and the hit-and-run are related. Police are investigating to see if both incidents are related.

This is a developing story. We will update you on air and online as soon as we learn more.