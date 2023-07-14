Skip to Content
End of Summer Reading Bash

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) --- Celebrate all your summer reading achievements with the summer reading bash

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library will host an after-hours party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, located at 200 E. Picacho Ave.

The reading bash will feature games, learning activities, and prizes, all on the library’s first floor.

This celebration is the conclusion of the library’s summer reading program, All Together Now, which challenged community members of all ages to read and earn prizes.

For information, contact Shuly Serrano, Librarian II, at 575/528-4024 or by email oserrano@lascruces.gov.

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

