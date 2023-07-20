Alamogordo community remembers slain police officer during funeral service

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Alamogordo community gathered Thursday afternoon to remember police officer Anthony Ferguson.

The officer was critically injured after he was shot while making a traffic stop in Alamogordo.

He was eventually taken to the University Medical Center in El Paso where he died Sunday.

Ferguson was 41 years old and had been with the Alamogordo Police Department for 11 years. He had been serving in the patrol division as a field training officer.

Officer Ferguson is survived by his parents, four brothers and his two children.

During the service, one fellow police officer said "Ferguson understood how to love people."

Another said the slain officer represents a symbol of courage, honor, and selflessness.

His 15-year-old daughter also spoke during the service. She said she and her father had a special bond.

She said although he prepared her for these types of tragedies, she was never prepared to face this.