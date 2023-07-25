San Elizario ISD four day week off to a start

San Elizario, TX (KVIA) -- San Elizario school district kicks off their first day of school today and their first 4 day week.

Dr. Jeannie Meza-Chavez, the superintendent for San Eli, says “Our goal, is to make sure that all of our students and staff have that opportunity to use that mindful eagle Monday to take care of self-care themselves so that they can come in Tuesday through Friday ready to learn and engage.”

The district is prioritizing mental health and is now the first in the El Paso region to conduct a mental health first aid training for the faculty.

Meza says, “we want to ensure that their families understand that if their child is attending a school in their school system, if something is wrong - our team is equipped and will “stop pause and listen to see how they can help.”

Students will be receiving their school supplies today, on their first day of school. The district has designed each kit by age group, giving all students their necessary supplies for the year.

Registration is still open and San Elizario school district is an open enrollment district. They are excited to kick off their year.